Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.