Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.