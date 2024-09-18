Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

