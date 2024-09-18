Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $452.36 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $453.99. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.73.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

