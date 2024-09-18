Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,570,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

AT&T Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

