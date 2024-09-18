Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,625,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122,676 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $107,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after acquiring an additional 137,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $119,726,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.8 %

PFGC stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

