Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $493.50

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 493.50 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 491.88 ($6.50), with a volume of 16216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.50).
Personal Assets Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 487.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 484.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,840.00 and a beta of 0.19.
Personal Assets Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Personal Assets
About Personal Assets
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
