Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:PHD opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
