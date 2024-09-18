Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PHD opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

