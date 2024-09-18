Plancorp LLC Buys Shares of 4,724 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

