Plancorp LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $567.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

