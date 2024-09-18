Plancorp LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

