Plancorp LLC Purchases 71 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVE stock opened at $195.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.95 and a 200 day moving average of $185.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $196.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

