Plancorp LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

