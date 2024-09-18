Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Increased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.01 and its 200-day moving average is $359.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

