PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 17 Per Share

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PPH opened at GBX 1,259.50 ($16.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £527.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,423.08 and a beta of 1.11. PPHE Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,530.75 ($20.22). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,345.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,366.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.48) to GBX 1,500 ($19.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

