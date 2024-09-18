Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 127,100 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.46% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $33,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.