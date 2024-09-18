Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,575 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.41% of Zoom Video Communications worth $75,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after buying an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after buying an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.68.

ZM opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,242.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,901.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,014 shares of company stock worth $7,070,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

