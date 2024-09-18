Primecap Management Co. CA Has $36.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $36,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,163 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,529. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.60, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

