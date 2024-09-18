Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,217,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.66% of Aurora Innovation worth $28,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 353,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,570,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,528 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.78. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.