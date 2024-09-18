Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $24.12 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.20.

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $375.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.13 and a 12 month high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

