Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,330,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,552 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of BlackBerry worth $82,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $128,745.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BB opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

