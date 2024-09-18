PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $175.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,330 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 762.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

