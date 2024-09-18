PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Lessened by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in PulteGroup by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 25.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 307,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $141.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

