Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lowered by William Blair

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $174.96 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

