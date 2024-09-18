Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for KB Home Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $88.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $36,761,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in KB Home by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 572,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in KB Home by 754.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 182,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after acquiring an additional 147,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

