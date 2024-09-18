Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Issued By Zacks Research

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.68.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $68.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $763,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $288,353.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $288,353.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,242.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,901.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,014 shares of company stock worth $7,070,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

