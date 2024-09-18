Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $19.61. Rapport Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 495 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.02). Analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPP. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,361,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

