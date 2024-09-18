Raymond James Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.07.

TSE SIS opened at C$21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.96. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

