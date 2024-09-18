reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

reAlpha Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. reAlpha Tech has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $575.41.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech ( NASDAQ:AIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. reAlpha Tech had a negative net margin of 1,259.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

