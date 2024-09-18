reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
reAlpha Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. reAlpha Tech has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $575.41.
reAlpha Tech Company Profile
reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than reAlpha Tech
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Box Office Revival: 3 Movie Theater Stocks Making a Comeback
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Brace for the Perfect Storm: Rate Cuts and a Slow September
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Small-to-Mid-cap Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.