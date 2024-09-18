ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $71.60

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $71.60 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00106274 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010933 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.