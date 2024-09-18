Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 163,300 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 828.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $45,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.2% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 126,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,005 shares of company stock worth $8,082,746 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $286.80 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

