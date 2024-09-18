Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.96 Million Stock Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Cosan worth $46,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 2,736.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Cosan Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

