Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $48.30 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NRG Energy worth $48,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 114.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 837,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 446,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

