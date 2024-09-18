Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $49.44 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $49,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

