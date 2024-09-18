Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 463,400 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 463,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of NetApp worth $52,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $359,517,000 after acquiring an additional 416,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $232,502,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NetApp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 450,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

