Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 385,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $52,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,308,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.