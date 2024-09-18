RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $262.24

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $262.24 and last traded at $261.73, with a volume of 14986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

