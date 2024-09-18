RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.50.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

