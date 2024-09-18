RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF makes up about 2.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BITB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

