RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 399,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after buying an additional 362,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 453,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

