RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $80,594,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,506,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

