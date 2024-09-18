Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.10 Per Share

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:RICA opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £980.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,322.90 and a beta of 0.24. Ruffer Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 260.86 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.82).

Insider Buying and Selling at Ruffer Investment

In other Ruffer Investment news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,950 ($18,428.01). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

