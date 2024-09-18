Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $13,725,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 44.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

