Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,594 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up about 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.14% of Sanofi worth $181,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $51,520,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after buying an additional 741,456 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,950,000 after acquiring an additional 673,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

