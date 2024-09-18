Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 515 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,425,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,477 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,998,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,863,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,440,000 after purchasing an additional 108,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

