Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 638,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

