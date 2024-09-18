Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Increased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,042,000 after buying an additional 23,595,691 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after buying an additional 827,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,540,000 after buying an additional 182,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,799,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.