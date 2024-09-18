Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.70

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $7.94. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

Scully Royalty Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.00.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.