Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.70

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $7.94. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.
Scully Royalty Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.00.
Scully Royalty Company Profile
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scully Royalty
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.