ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.87. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

