Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 50,088 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1,124.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $1,764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 66.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 62,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

