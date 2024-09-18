Seven Eight Capital LP Has $5.02 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NTRS stock opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

